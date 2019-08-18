Kellogg (K) Share Price Declined While Jlb & Associates Has Decreased Position by $738,663; Eog Res (EOG) Market Valuation Declined While Beaconlight Capital Boosted Holding by $2.04 Million

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90M, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX) by 2.14 million shares to 618,900 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (Call) (NYSE:OLN) by 617,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis stated it has 0.18% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.42% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 698,897 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 878,303 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 16,318 were accumulated by Da Davidson And. Confluence Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,962 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 40,317 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0.22% or 944,712 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us Inc holds 0.62% or 610,487 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Manhattan holds 163,132 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Puzo Michael J reported 32,140 shares stake. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,122 shares. Thompson Investment Incorporated stated it has 9,798 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources’ Q2 production, revenues rise despite weaker pricing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mc Lennan (NYSE:MMC) by 4,457 shares to 94,799 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.