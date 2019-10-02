Kellogg Company (K)’s Financial Results Comparing With Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB) have been rivals in the Processed & Packaged Goods for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 63 22.35 273.02M 3.35 17.37 Seneca Foods Corporation 29 0.00 6.41M 0.59 53.40

Table 1 demonstrates Kellogg Company and Seneca Foods Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Seneca Foods Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kellogg Company. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Kellogg Company is currently more affordable than Seneca Foods Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and Seneca Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:SENEB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 430,088,216.76% 42.6% 6.5% Seneca Foods Corporation 22,303,409.88% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kellogg Company and Seneca Foods Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 1 4 2.67 Seneca Foods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kellogg Company’s upside potential is 3.74% at a $64.33 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kellogg Company and Seneca Foods Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 14.83%. Insiders held roughly 18.8% of Kellogg Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 73.34% of Seneca Foods Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12% Seneca Foods Corporation 4.67% 14.18% 7.17% -20.51% -1.88% 6.55%

For the past year Kellogg Company was less bullish than Seneca Foods Corporation.

Summary

On 12 of the 14 factors Kellogg Company beats Seneca Foods Corporation.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.