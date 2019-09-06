Kellogg Company (K) Reaches $64.13 After 8.00% Up Move; Aew Capital Management LP Has Upped Store Capital (STOR) Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased Store Capital Corp (STOR) stake by 9.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 195,800 shares as Store Capital Corp (STOR)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 2.20 million shares with $73.68 million value, up from 2.00 million last quarter. Store Capital Corp now has $8.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 127,589 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for STORE Capital, Microvision, International Game Technology, McKesson, Marin; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 634,939 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 NowThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $21.85B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $69.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:K worth $1.75 billion more.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) stake by 67,183 shares to 1.43M valued at $191.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:HTA) stake by 150,100 shares and now owns 3.05 million shares. Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern accumulated 1.60 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 14,409 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 10,166 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Ltd holds 101,460 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Blackrock invested 0.02% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 11,335 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr holds 20,834 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 34,519 shares. Park Circle Communication reported 0.12% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Schnieders Capital Management Lc invested 0.36% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 104,893 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.03% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 121 shares. North Star Inv holds 0% or 100 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. STORE Capital has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is -4.51% below currents $37.7 stock price. STORE Capital had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 6 by Raymond James. The stock of STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11.

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Retail High-Yield Dividend Stocks Worth Buying – Motley Fool” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +2% after Goldman Sachs bump – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What To Know About Kellogg’s ‘Incogmeato’ – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Jobs Report In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $5.63 million worth of stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is -2.07% below currents $64.13 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight” on Friday, April 5. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Consumer Edge Research downgraded the shares of K in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2.