Kellogg Company (K) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Comparison side by side

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) and TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kellogg Company 57 1.57 N/A 3.35 17.37 TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.74 N/A -1.48 0.00

Demonstrates Kellogg Company and TDH Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kellogg Company and TDH Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kellogg Company 0.00% 42.6% 6.5% TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kellogg Company. Its rival TDH Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.2 respectively. Kellogg Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than TDH Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kellogg Company and TDH Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kellogg Company 1 1 3 2.60 TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kellogg Company’s downside potential is -1.34% at a $62.8 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.8% of Kellogg Company shares and 2.1% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 18.8% of Kellogg Company’s shares. Comparatively, 93.54% are TDH Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kellogg Company -0.07% 9.07% -1.97% 0.67% -18.38% 2.12% TDH Holdings Inc. 101.57% 63.75% 50.57% 114.37% -59.57% 138.01%

For the past year Kellogg Company has weaker performance than TDH Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Kellogg Company beats TDH Holdings Inc.

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company also offers health and wellness bars, and beverages. It offers cereal products under the KelloggÂ’s brand name; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the KelloggÂ’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for grocery trade through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.