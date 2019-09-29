Kellogg Company (K) Analysts See $0.92 EPS; Shorts at Destination XL Group (DXLG) Lowered By 7.78%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) had a decrease of 7.78% in short interest. DXLG’s SI was 2.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.78% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 55,400 avg volume, 41 days are for Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s short sellers to cover DXLG’s short positions. The SI to Destination XL Group Inc’s float is 4.85%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.58. About 92,112 shares traded or 38.10% up from the average. Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has declined 15.18% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DXLG News: 17/05/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Reports 7.55% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Comp Sales Increase of 1%-3%; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Entered Into New $140M 5-Yr, Senior Secured Credit Facilit; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES FISCAL 2018 TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 1.0% TO 3.0%, UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC SEES 2018 SALES EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $462.0 MLN TO $472.0 MLN, WITH TOTAL COMP SALES INCREASE OF ABOUT 1.0% TO 3.0%; 30/05/2018 – DESTINATION XL SEES FY ADJ LOSS PER SHARE 11C-18C; 23/03/2018 Destination XL Group, Inc. Announces CEO Retirement; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 37c; 04/04/2018 – J. Carlo Cannell Holds 7.47% Stake in Destination XL Group; 30/05/2018 – Destination XL Group Sees FY Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 18c

Analysts expect Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report $0.92 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 13.21% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. K’s profit would be $313.39 million giving it 17.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Kellogg Company’s analysts see -7.07% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.36M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall menÂ’s apparel in the United States and England. The company has market cap of $78.93 million. The Company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, tee-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; casual clothing; and lifestyle products comprising chairs, outdoor accessories, travel accessories, bed and bath products, and fitness equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, Rochester Clothing, ShoesXL, and LivingXL trade names.

Among 6 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Kellogg has $7200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 0.36% above currents $64.1 stock price. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 6. PiperJaffray maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight”.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $70.29 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST also sold $5.63M worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Monday, July 22.

