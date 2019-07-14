Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) Valuation Rose While Cognios Capital Has Increased Its Position; Dominion Energy (D) Holder St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $25.04 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 329,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 644,150 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 973,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 5,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,925 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 37,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $54.55. About 1.40 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “FTE Networks Announces Completion of Debt Restructuring – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kellogg Company (K) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg’s Reimagines Birthdays This Summer – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares to 9,321 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System reported 1.70 million shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 19,199 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute invested in 0.67% or 50,000 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 10,741 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 554,132 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bankshares reported 1,455 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cortland Inc Mo invested in 0.05% or 5,000 shares. Jones Companies Lllp reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ing Groep Nv owns 0.07% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 55,239 shares. Pggm Investments owns 0.23% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 776,900 shares. Maverick Capital Limited stated it has 46,720 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank has 1.47M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.42 million activity.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares to 827,029 shares, valued at $36.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,766 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89 million for 24.22 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks I’d Never Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of stock or 6,550 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,305 are owned by Guardian Life Ins Of America. Global Invsts reported 0.6% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Dean Investment Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,574 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc reported 743 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lpl Limited Liability owns 438,458 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 85,665 are held by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 641 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 4,686 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Management Ltd owns 79,000 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Tcw Gp invested in 13,296 shares. Delta Asset Limited Co Tn reported 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2.75 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,369 shares. 13,854 were reported by American Asset Mngmt.