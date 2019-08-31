Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) Stock Declined While Cognios Capital Has Boosted Its Holding; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stock Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Upped by $608,310 Its Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (K) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 5,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 42,925 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 37,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.08M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) by 12.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 13,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 119,865 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 106,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21 million shares traded or 169.38% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 08/05/2018 – Anadarko Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 12/04/2018 – TGS-NOPEC Geophysical: TGS announces expansion of its 2018 onshore seismic activity with third project in the Anadarko Basin; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Pete 1Q EPS 22c; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q EPS 22C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 393,497 shares. Regions Financial reported 0.01% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,500 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Amp Cap Investors owns 238,027 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated reported 0.09% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Davenport And Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 5,251 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 59,171 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) reported 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Kentucky Retirement invested in 21,842 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Co invested in 0.04% or 53,668 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has 1.07M shares. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70 billion and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 26,242 shares to 292,792 shares, valued at $22.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqty Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,124 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares to 8,023 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,321 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc Class A.