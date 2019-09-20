Kellogg Co (K) Valuation Declined While Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Cut Its Holding by $31.80 Million; Financial Architects Boosted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $1.54 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7786.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 7,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 97 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $224.16. About 1.46M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NEXTERA’S ‘A-‘ IDR FOLLOWING FLORIDA ASSETS ACQUI; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 919,279 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Chosun Ilbo: Kellogg Pulls out of Crisis-Hit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $63.89 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $314.01M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 250 were reported by Vigilant Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cambridge Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Michigan-based Comerica Bank has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 93,752 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4.29M shares. Swedbank reported 1.36 million shares stake. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wendell David Assocs Inc owns 13,600 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Asset Strategies has 13,321 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Llc reported 11,129 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Portland Limited Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 5,430 shares. 38,850 are owned by American Group. Davenport And Commerce Lc accumulated 0% or 4,999 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 83,401 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $140,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Ma holds 1.36% or 42,741 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc reported 4,057 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Lc holds 1,146 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Windward Capital Mngmt Ca owns 83,375 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 0% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 7,142 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il reported 2,699 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 139,854 shares or 0.22% of the stock. First City Capital Mngmt Inc holds 3,086 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0.13% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.11 million shares. Savant Cap Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 5,404 shares. Vision Cap has 35,846 shares. 278,842 are owned by Cibc Markets Corp.