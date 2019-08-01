Kellogg Co (K) to pay $0.57 on Sep 13, 2019; Msci (MSCI) Sentiment Is 1.09

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:K) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Kellogg Co’s current price of $58.22 translates into 0.98% yield. Kellogg Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $58.22. About 4.64M shares traded or 91.15% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Msci Inc (MSCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 193 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 177 trimmed and sold stock positions in Msci Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 73.73 million shares, down from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Msci Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 9 to 11 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 156 Increased: 128 New Position: 65.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sei Investments accumulated 304,631 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Meeder Asset Incorporated stated it has 7,276 shares. Lmr Partners Llp reported 0.03% stake. 1St Source Bankshares invested in 3,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 2.22M shares. Corda Ltd Liability Com holds 2.18% or 327,854 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 113,054 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Natl Bank owns 1,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Llc reported 1.26M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Tru Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Advisory Alpha Ltd accumulated 80 shares. Captrust Financial has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Pinebridge Investments L P has 197,670 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 515,231 shares.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kellogg Company Closes Sale of Keebler Cookies and Related Businesses to Ferrero – PRNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K NYSE:GE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross reports 2019 second-quarter results Toronto Stock Exchange:K – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Kellogg had 7 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of K in report on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. Pivotal Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 8 report. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Consumer Edge Research to “Underweight”. Argus Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Monday, June 24 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $5.63M was made by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Monday, July 22.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company has market cap of $19.82 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 17.22 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $227.24. About 502,859 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 29/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Amundi Msci Europe Momentum Factor ETF Forms Golden Cross; 09/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – MSCI SAYS WILL MAINTAIN SULZER SUN.S IN MSCI EQUITY INDEXES AFTER SULZER ASSETS WERE UNBLOCKED BY U.S. TREASURY; 29/05/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – UBS ETF CH – MSCI Switzerland Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/04/2018 – MSCI INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, INCLUDING PURCHASE PRICE, WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – UBS Irl ETF plc – MSCI USA UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals

MSCI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.24 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. It has a 35 P/E ratio. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.33 million activity.