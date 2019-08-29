Kellogg Co (K) to pay $0.57 on Sep 13, 2019; Amedisys (AMED) SI Decreased By 6.57%

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) had a decrease of 6.57% in short interest. AMED’s SI was 1.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.57% from 1.85M shares previously. With 432,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)’s short sellers to cover AMED’s short positions. The SI to Amedisys Inc’s float is 5.51%. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $127.36. About 185,431 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amedisys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMED); 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 67C; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) is expected to pay $0.57 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:K) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.57 dividend. Kellogg Co’s current price of $62.51 translates into 0.91% yield. Kellogg Co’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 2.23 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company has market cap of $21.29 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 25.07 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity. The insider KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST sold $6.15M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Co Of Vermont holds 3,783 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 373,165 shares. Mairs Inc reported 4,250 shares stake. Cetera Advisor Network Lc stated it has 6,083 shares. 51,590 are held by Charter. Group holds 121,751 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 77,133 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru Company invested in 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 8,921 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance reported 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 72,391 shares. Parkside State Bank And Tru reported 496 shares. Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Dillon & reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 20,767 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is 0.46% above currents $62.51 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of K in report on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 6. PiperJaffray maintained the shares of K in report on Friday, April 5 with “Overweight” rating. Argus Research downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $65 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Amedisys, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 109,988 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited reported 15,490 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 2,162 are held by Creative Planning. 324 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 37,919 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Foundry Ltd Com holds 25,944 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Prelude Limited accumulated 697 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 29,098 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 468,485 shares. Alpine Woods Capital has invested 0.43% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Glenmede Communication Na holds 0.04% or 63,954 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Com holds 24,255 shares. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It operates through three divisions: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. It has a 33.77 P/E ratio. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

Among 4 analysts covering Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Amedisys has $145 highest and $120 lowest target. $136.75’s average target is 7.37% above currents $127.36 stock price. Amedisys had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, July 15 with “Outperform”. The stock of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, March 21.