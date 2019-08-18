Kellogg Co (K) Stock Price Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Has Lifted Position by $400,539; As Ptc (PTC) Stock Price Declined, Oz Management LP Has Raised Position by $44.87 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 487,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.47 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.38. About 834,016 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 29/03/2018 – The Wrap: Even PTC Likes `Roseanne’ Revival: `Seems Like a Winning Formula,’ Group President Says; 27/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 03/04/2018 – C-RAD AB CRADb.ST – ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS ENTERING INTO A COLLABORATION WITH ZUID-OOST NEDERLAND PROTONEN THERAPIE CENTRUM (ZON-PTC); 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q EPS 4c-EPS 7c; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg – Should You Buy Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.01% or 19,755 shares. Bokf Na, Oklahoma-based fund reported 40,134 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 996,180 shares. Jones Finance Cos Lllp stated it has 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp holds 96,332 shares. Brandywine has invested 1.15% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Metropolitan Life owns 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 44,534 shares. 34,151 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,133 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 26,245 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Zevin Asset Management accumulated 3,950 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 40,933 shares to 201,959 shares, valued at $10.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifsci Corp Com Stock (NYSE:EW) by 4,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,891 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 30,622 shares. 77,493 are held by Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership. Merian Global Investors (Uk) accumulated 63,973 shares. Amer Century Companies Inc holds 0.1% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 1.06 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company invested in 0% or 2,777 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.06% or 5,415 shares in its portfolio. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor reported 7,853 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp reported 33,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited has invested 0.08% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Contravisory Invest Mngmt has invested 2.17% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Gulf Int Bank (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 28,343 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,014 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 398,179 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Liability Corp owns 1,889 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc (Put) by 38,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canopy Growth Corp by 114,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,200 shares, and cut its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Call) (NASDAQ:OSTK).