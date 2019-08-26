Kellogg Co (K) Stake Increased by Indexiq Advisors Llc; Argent Capital Management Holds Holding in Callaway Golf (ELY)

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Callaway Golf (ELY) by 14.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 22,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.63% . The institutional investor held 173,880 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77 million, up from 151,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Callaway Golf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 454,888 shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF BOOSTS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 10,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,677 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.6. About 465,254 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 202,800 shares to 696,379 shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,647 shares, and cut its stake in Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kellogg Trades Higher After Beating Q2 Earnings Estimates – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation has 27,548 shares. Bryn Mawr Co owns 4,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Allstate accumulated 5,779 shares. Town And Country Retail Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.13% or 4,875 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 68,340 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Raymond James Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Chevy Chase holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 210,040 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 25,193 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chemical Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Spectrum Mngmt Gp has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 11,002 were reported by Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust. 527 are held by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,630 activity. Shares for $73,750 were bought by FLEISCHER RUSSELL L. $151,400 worth of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) shares were bought by BREWER OLIVER G III.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Callaway’s Latest M&A Deal ‘Dramatically’ Changes Business – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Callaway Golf Earnings: ELY Stock Surges on Record Q1 Net Sales – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Callaway Golf Company (ELY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Callaway Golf CEO Talks Jack Wolfskin, Epic Flash Driver And How AI Will Change The Industry – Benzinga” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 11,586 shares to 68,618 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clarus Corporation by 31,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,850 shares, and cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).