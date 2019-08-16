Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Usca Ria Has Trimmed Its Stake as Valuation Declined; Texas Yale Capital Holding in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Has Upped by $411,700 as Market Value Rose

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 79,505 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 70,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 297,130 shares traded or 29.89% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 16/04/2018 – NEP: NZ Live Owners Ray Standidge, Tony Parton and Roger Randle to Remain for Two Years; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners Will Continue to Operate Facilities Under 10-Year Services Agreement; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources Celebrate Commissioning Of Arkansas’ Largest Universal Solar Energy Project; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP NEP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT – TO ACQUIRE 6 PROJECTS FROM NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 71.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 52,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 21,004 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 73,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.41M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video)

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 12,696 shares to 23,433 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 7,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,118 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

