Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lowered Stake by $17.68 Million; Range Res (RRC) Share Price Declined While Swiss National Bank Trimmed Holding

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.08 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 12.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 386,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, down from 441,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $3.56. About 8.43M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Virginia Va reported 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc Asset has 34,151 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 94,762 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mgmt Com has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi accumulated 12,412 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,183 shares. Dillon Assoc Incorporated reported 0.16% stake. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) holds 0.5% or 7,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 560,798 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 6,083 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 6,305 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 39,150 shares. Key (Cayman) Ltd stated it has 7.86% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 386,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 61,180 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hightower Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 103,258 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 580,470 shares. Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,489 shares or 0% of the stock. 51,807 are held by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Com invested in 1,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pitcairn stated it has 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Hap Trading Limited Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

