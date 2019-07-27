Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Decreased Stake as Stock Price Rose; Ternium (TX) Stock Price Declined While Westwood Global Investments Has Raised Stake by $3.56 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Ternium (TX) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 131,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.65M, up from 957,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Ternium for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.42 lastly. It is down 37.88% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.31% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Brazil steelmaker Usiminas says shareholders reach agreement; 17/04/2018 – TERNIUM TX.N CEO VEDOYA SAYS U.S. TARIFFS ON STEEL MAY LEAD TO UNFAIR COMPETITION FROM CHINESE STEEL; 25/04/2018 – Ternium Expects Operating Income to Increase in 2Q Versus 1Q; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Operating Income Was $523.1 Million; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29M, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.73. About 2.78 million shares traded or 15.90% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.22 million activity.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.79 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank reported 34,361 shares stake. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,989 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 849,065 shares. Federated Pa has 75,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 47,242 shares. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 272,720 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7.57 million shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Toth Advisory invested 0.3% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 55,036 shares. Moreover, Qci Asset New York has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Motco reported 52,785 shares. Northside Cap Mgmt Lc owns 8,205 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.70 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Finance has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 140,729 shares.