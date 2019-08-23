Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Trimmed Its Stake by $34.20 Million; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Price Rose, Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Cut Its Position

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 5,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 27,089 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 32,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $162.17. About 260,116 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL DECLINES COMMENT ON WR GRACE SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $63.17. About 310,415 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 26,189 were reported by Envestnet Asset. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce stated it has 21,567 shares. 1.05 million were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. City Holdings Com holds 0.62% or 38,187 shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sei Communications stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Midwest Bank Trust Division has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 10.17 million are held by Capital World. 1832 Asset LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 50 shares. Agf owns 55,879 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 12.26 million shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 89,084 shares. Hartford Management invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 431,345 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.17 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola European Partners by 16,079 shares to 36,205 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 759 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has 127,521 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 358,530 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 1.68M shares. 38,776 were accumulated by Iberiabank Corp. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.09% stake. Haverford Fin Ser accumulated 32,664 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Com reported 374,177 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.32% or 22,486 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Il holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 108,479 shares. Blume Capital Mgmt reported 7,300 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 203,000 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.32% or 1.94M shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd reported 48,557 shares. Boys Arnold & Com Inc reported 6,792 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.