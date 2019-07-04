Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Horizon Investment Services Lifted Its Ciena (CIEN) Stake by $522,773

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.30B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.67. About 5.58 million shares traded or 151.05% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 44.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 14,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,119 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 31,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 1.55M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 24/04/2018 – 75 Percent of Network Providers Expect Significant or Full Network Automation Within Five Years; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 31/05/2018 – CIENA: INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. McFeely Scott sold $37,780 worth of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) on Wednesday, January 16. 2,500 shares were sold by ALEXANDER STEPHEN B, worth $91,986. $75,820 worth of stock was sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $77,382 were sold by Rothenstein David M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 206,680 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 858 shares. Catalyst Advsr Limited Com accumulated 405,000 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Becker Mgmt Incorporated owns 1.06M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ameriprise Inc reported 1.41 million shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.04% or 377 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mackenzie Fin Corporation holds 0.06% or 631,469 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems invested in 302,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0.02% or 1.75M shares. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited owns 0.23% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 64,392 shares. Moreover, Fmr Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $146.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,767 shares to 18,529 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CIEN, SFIX, HOME and CLDR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ciena’s stock rockets toward biggest gain in 18 years, helps boost Lumentum and NeoPhotonics shares – MarketWatch” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIEN, CTRV among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Cap Management Ltd Mi stated it has 0.16% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 771,882 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Engines Lc has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 100,059 were accumulated by Us Natl Bank De. 15,172 are held by Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 13,535 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 47,854 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. 252,307 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Massachusetts Communications Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.57 million shares. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.63% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 45,800 were accumulated by Hennessy Advisors. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 1.28 million shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: AVGO, BAC, CGC, K, SYMC – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Prime headache setting up in grocery/food sector – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 15.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $67.75 million activity.