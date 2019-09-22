Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Marshfield Associates Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $43.94 Million; Share Price Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 2.89 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 5.46M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.37M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $70.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Farmers National Bank & Trust has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,144 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0.01% or 90,198 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.82% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 39,929 shares. British Columbia Management Corp owns 73,721 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sageworth holds 0.02% or 3,141 shares in its portfolio. Bruce Co Incorporated stated it has 4,436 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jones Companies Lllp reported 3,956 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Aqr Cap Ltd Company stated it has 134,252 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 118,475 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nordea Invest Ab reported 3.26M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Vanguard Group owns 20.14 million shares.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 10,289 shares to 576,141 shares, valued at $99.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 451,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,943 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA).

