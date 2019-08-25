Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Declined; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Raised by $1.14 Million Its Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 49,497 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.40 million, up from 43,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – scott budman: #Breaking: Jury in San Jose awards Apple $539 million from Samsung; says Samsung infringed five patents with; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 17/05/2018 – Japan Display aims to double automotive sales to cut Apple dependence -exec; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE; 20/04/2018 – APPLE: PART MAY FAIL, CAUSING BUILT-IN BATTERY TO EXPAND; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at record high as Buffett doubles down on praise for the company; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 3.18M shares traded or 19.66% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 860,146 shares. Platinum Inv Management holds 0.05% or 11,378 shares. 33,151 were accumulated by Mairs & Pwr. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc reported 109,892 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.25% stake. 86,922 were reported by Greatmark Investment. 8.34M were reported by Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Haverford Communications holds 3.16% or 895,444 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Assocs Llc, a New York-based fund reported 633,890 shares. Bender Robert & Associate has 129,605 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 5.53% or 620,774 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 39,108 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Wisconsin-based Oarsman has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsrs has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap has 24,083 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $68.43 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic invested in 0.49% or 35,000 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc owns 210,040 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Strategic Wealth Advsr Group Incorporated reported 14,757 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0.09% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Agf Invests accumulated 55,879 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Company has 10,609 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware owns 3,603 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kessler Investment Gp accumulated 688 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc reported 5,800 shares. Pggm Investments reported 776,900 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Llc owns 0.13% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,410 shares. Willis Counsel has invested 1.55% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).