Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Holding by $34.20 Million; Knott David M Holding In Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Was Upped

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.96. About 2.71M shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg to Invest $420 Million to Add to Joint-Venture Equity Interests in West Africa; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.02. About 556,886 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 227,270 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameriprise Fincl Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 140,729 shares. Engines Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 31,702 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 55,239 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has 0.23% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 197,670 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.03% or 77,500 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 2.70M shares. 3.98M were accumulated by State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur. Regions Financial owns 20,415 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has 74,003 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 11.87 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 431,345 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 440 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares to 145,000 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX).