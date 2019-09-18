Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Decreased Holding as Market Value Declined; As Micron Tech (Put) (MU) Stock Value Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $2.21 Million

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 1.01 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Micron Tech Inc (Put) (MU) by 72.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 80,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Micron Tech Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 10.56M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.14 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $5.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,116 shares to 85,816 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 14,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.32 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

