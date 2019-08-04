Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Highvista Strategies Has Upped Its Position by $359,100; Papa Murphys Hldgs (FRSH) Valuation Were Volatile While Petrus Trust Company Lta Lowered Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (FRSH) by 44.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta sold 159,946 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 360,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.84 million market cap company. It closed at $6.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FRSH News: 09/05/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 1Q Rev $34.8M; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, FRESH TAKE, LLC WILL OPERATE A TOTAL OF 28 PAPA MURPHY’S STORES ACROSS STATE OF COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCED REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY OWNED STORES IN COLORADO TO FRESH TAKE LLC; 27/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings: Mark Hutchens Will Remain Chief Operating Officer; 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – NIK RUPP HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Papa Murphy’s Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 25c; 14/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF AT LEAST $21 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa Murphy’s Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRSH); 27/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – MARK HUTCHENS, INCUMBENT CFO, WILL REMAIN AS EVP AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – PAPA MURPHY’S HOLDINGS INC – ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF DIGITAL ORDERING PLATFORM

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.4. About 3.22 million shares traded or 28.62% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 1.51 million shares. Cadence Limited holds 0.06% or 10,741 shares in its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Co reported 21,004 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 4,019 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,435 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,803 shares. Focused Wealth Inc owns 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 85 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 13,535 shares. 37,171 are held by Jlb Associates. Twin Tree Management Lp holds 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 96,332 shares. Adage Prns Group Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 309,637 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 74 were accumulated by Smithfield. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 21,567 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 13,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation owns 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 25,000 shares to 177,500 shares, valued at $13.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.