Kellogg Co (K) Shareholder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Decreased Its Position by $1.26 Million; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Mohawk Industries (MHK) Holding by $630,924 as Market Valuation Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 47.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 23,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 26,431 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 50,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.61. About 1.80 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 26/04/2018 – Kellogg May Need to Cut Dividends, Says Prescience’s Asbahi (Video); 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK) by 71.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 4,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 1,749 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $258,000, down from 6,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 570,988 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $789.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 46,443 shares to 93,875 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.66 EPS, down 19.15% or $0.63 from last year’s $3.29 per share. MHK’s profit will be $191.92 million for 11.55 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual EPS reported by Mohawk Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.