Kellogg Co (K) Share Value Declined While Ledyard National Bank Cut by $779,247 Its Holding; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Ami Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $525,665 as Stock Price Rose

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 60.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 13,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $505,000, down from 22,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 223,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.77M, down from 228,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 611,936 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $3.07 BLN TO $3.1 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $92.94M for 52.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.48% negative EPS growth.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge (NYSE:BR) by 53,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Incorporated.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yield Etf (VYM) by 8,370 shares to 91,935 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Europe Etf (VGK) by 16,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc holds 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 3,952 shares. Whittier Tru holds 2,354 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or stated it has 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amp Cap accumulated 67,238 shares. 45,800 are held by Hennessy. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Ww Asset invested in 0.05% or 17,650 shares. Spectrum Management Gp Inc holds 0% or 264 shares in its portfolio. Mairs And Power Inc has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 10,841 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.05% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 20.15 million shares. Cibc Mkts accumulated 203,715 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 11, 2019.