Kellogg Co (K) Market Value Declined While Financial Engines Advisors Boosted Its Holding; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Nine Masts Capital LTD Increased Its Position

Financial Engines Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc bought 7,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 31,702 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.82. About 298,122 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 313,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.08 million, up from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.66. About 889,535 shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 09/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Videocon loan row: LIC, govt nominee seek meeting with ICICI Bank brass; 12/04/2018 – INDIA REGULATOR IS SAID TO PROBE CORP GOVERNANCE AT ICICI: ET; 29/03/2018 – SECURITY AND INTELLIGENCE SERVICES (INDIA) -APPROVES ISSUE OF NCDS WORTH UP TO 1.50 BLN RUPEES TO ICICI PRUDENTIAL ASSET MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 10/04/2018 – ICICI and Axis issues weaken calls for private ownership; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 06/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘ICICI Bank board to meet on Monday; CEO loan issue may come up’; 13/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: ICICI Securities may launch IPO in next 10-15 days

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv owns 527 shares. Motco stated it has 52,785 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 121,751 were reported by Amer International Group Inc. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 118,475 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.01% or 515,231 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.04% or 2.22M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 0.04% or 735,903 shares. Bruce Inc holds 4,436 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 0.08% or 10,386 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 104,479 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Lc has invested 0.11% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 19,199 shares. Moreover, Jlb And has 0.45% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Common Stock (NYSE:ABT) by 6,685 shares to 67,635 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Trust Ii (BKLN) by 2.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Company Inc (NYSE:BMS).

