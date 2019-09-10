Kellogg Co (K) Market Valuation Declined While Bank Of New York Mellon Has Raised Its Stake; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Geode Capital Management Cut Its Stake as Valuation Rose

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 267,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6.31 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 billion, down from 6.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $274.51. About 2.50 million shares traded or 1.60% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 477,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 2.70M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154.79M, up from 2.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $62.85. About 1.75 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS PUBLISHED A REPORT EXPLAINING ITS SHORT POSITION ON KELLOGG COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Gru Ltd invested 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Aqr Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 25,637 shares. Lmr Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 11,033 shares. 9,110 are held by Triangle Wealth Mngmt. Stonebridge Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 17,650 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has 8,921 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust reported 1,455 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Focused Wealth Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 85 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cibc Ww Markets has 44,316 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 23,695 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 560,798 shares.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 69,497 shares to 8.66 million shares, valued at $734.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 185,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $63.03 million activity.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 43,743 shares to 474,652 shares, valued at $47.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifirst Corp/Ma (NYSE:UNF) by 27,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,162 shares, and has risen its stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $770.68 million for 43.16 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.