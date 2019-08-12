Kellogg Co (K) Holding Raised by Indexiq Advisors Llc; Trigran Investments Maintains Stake in Surmodics (SRDX)

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 10,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 32,677 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.69 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Hailee Steinfeld And Kellogg’s® Ring In National Cereal Day With Epic Celebration; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 10,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% . The hedge fund held 805,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.01M, up from 795,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $589.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 74,639 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SRDX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Surmodics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRDX); 16/05/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Appoints Andrew D.C. LaFrence Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Surmodics Announces FDA Clearance of a New .018” Low-Profile PTA Balloon Dilation Catheter; 02/05/2018 – Surmodics Raises FY18 View To Adj Loss/Shr 6c-Adj EPS 9c Vs. Previous Guidance of Adj Loss/Shr 20c-Adj EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Surmodics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS SEES 49C PER SHARE CHARGE TO 3Q EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – SURMODICS BUYS THROMBECTOMY TECH ASSETS FROM EMBOLITECH,; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS INC – SURMODICS EXPECTS TO MAKE NEW .018″ LOW-PROFILE PTA BALLOON DILATION CATHETER AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION IN COMING MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – SURMODICS REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF A NEW .018” LOW-PROFILE PTA; 16/05/2018 – SURMODICS INC – TIMOTHY ARENS, VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT AND STRATEGY, WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 162,839 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $32.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 61,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.55, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold SRDX shares while 43 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.59 million shares or 1.91% less from 11.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt holds 9,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 0.02% or 17,300 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability reported 7,195 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 41,404 shares stake. 26,698 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Com. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 30,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 489,022 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0% or 163,961 shares. Panagora Asset has 0.01% invested in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) for 43,652 shares. Prtn Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 8,773 shares. 62,410 are owned by Arrowstreet Lp. Mason Street Advisors reported 0% in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX). Zacks Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 17,784 shares in its portfolio. 47 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 81,876 shares to 240,860 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 34,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,518 shares, and cut its stake in Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $61.74 million activity.

