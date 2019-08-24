Kellogg Co. (K) Holding Raised by Highstreet Asset Management Inc; Cibc World Markets Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) Has Lowered by $1.53 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 2314.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 330,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 344,714 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 14,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89M shares traded or 9.81% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Responsibility Report; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 8,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 89,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30M, down from 97,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman is Said to Exit United Technologies (UTX) Stake, Won’t Fight Raytheon (RTN) Deal; Said to Exit ADP (ADP) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 194,263 shares to 21.04 million shares, valued at $1.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 23,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) – Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley sees Kellogg momentum priced in – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Earnings, the Jobs Report, and Some Hot Retirement Tips – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF) by 322,335 shares to 179,886 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp. Reit (NYSE:AMT) by 10,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,488 shares, and cut its stake in The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA).

