Kellogg Co (K) Holding Maintained by Massachusetts Financial Services Company; First National Trust Co Upped Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $1.10 Million

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 259,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $434.16M, up from 7.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S MADURO SAYS WILL GIVE LOCAL KELLOGG UNIT TO WORKERS AFTER COMPANY HALTS OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 6,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,277 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71 million, up from 79,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $174.54. About 2.25M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $67.42 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Carroll Fin Assocs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 255 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). 51,590 are held by Charter. First Financial Bank Of Omaha invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Alliancebernstein LP reported 444,763 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 11,209 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp owns 25,193 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 290,080 were reported by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lord Abbett Lc has 165,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 27,110 shares. 17,440 are held by London Co Of Virginia. Reik Co Limited Liability Co reported 6,680 shares.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 82,921 shares to 368,907 shares, valued at $48.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.13M shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Top Shipping Analyst Picks From Marine Money – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SEACOR Marine Announces Departure of Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Buying The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kellogg to reorganize North American business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 68,231 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG) by 37,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,693 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Lowe’s picks Charlotte for tech hub, will anchor new office tower – Charlotte Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.