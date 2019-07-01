Kellogg Co (K) Holder State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Position as Market Value Rose; Meritor (MTOR) Holder Glenview Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (MTOR) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.70 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.68 million, down from 8.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Meritor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $23.85. About 203,353 shares traded. Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has declined 0.33% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MTOR News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Intrinsic Adds Impinj, Exits Meritor; 12/03/2018 – Meritor: Cheri Lantz to Remain Chief Strategy Officer, Assumes Responsibility for Engineering Activities; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q EPS 63c; 15/05/2018 – Meritor® Announces MTIS™ Now Standard/Preferred Option on Vanguard Dry Van and CIMC Reefer Trailers; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Meritor May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – Meritor Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – MERITOR IN PACT WITH PETERBILT ON ALL-ELECTRIC CLASS 8 TRUCKS; 03/05/2018 – Meritor 2Q Adj EPS 75c; 03/04/2018 – Meritor Announces its Authorized Carrier Rebuilders in Canada now Listed on TruckDown.com

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 7.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 310,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $228.29 million, down from 4.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.15 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. MORNING FOODS REPORTED NET SALES $691 MLN VS $708 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-based Kellogg became the latest multinational to pull out of Venezuela due to the oil-rich country’s economic crisis; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zain brings 5G to Saudi Arabia with Nokia – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Arenâ€™t Likely to Clean up on Procter & Gamble Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.66 million for 14.42 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.75 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $188,284 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $206,256 was sold by Plomin Joseph A.. $24,028 worth of stock was sold by Bialy Paul on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 5.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MTOR’s profit will be $78.47M for 6.34 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Meritor, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.74% negative EPS growth.

