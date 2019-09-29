Kellogg Co (K) Holder Salem Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Teva Pharmaceutical Inds LTD (TEVA) Stock Value Declined While Aimz Investment Advisors Raised by $538,992 Its Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 23,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 57,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, down from 80,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $64.1. About 1.02M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Keeps Rebound Alive as Special K Maker Thrives Overseas; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PRETTYMUCH and Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Introduce Fans to First-Ever Cereal Record In New York City; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG CITES CURRENT ECONOMIC & SOCIAL DETERIORATION; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS

Aimz Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd (TEVA) by 46.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc bought 59,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 187,583 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, up from 127,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aimz Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.33 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Raises Outlook After 1Q Results; 26/03/2018 – Teva Announces the Launch of a Generic Version of Lialda in the United States; 17/05/2018 – STAT Plus: McCaskill urges two government agencies to rethink purchases of Teva medicines; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 03/05/2018 – SCHULTZ SAYS THERE ARE NO M&A PLANS FOR TEVA RIGHT NOW; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEVA CFO MICHAEL MCCLELLAN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE BOOSTED AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.39M for 17.42 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth State Bank Of invested in 50,921 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Korea Invest reported 36,000 shares. Strategic Wealth Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cls Investments Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 317,434 shares in its portfolio. 66,809 are held by Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Co. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 222,536 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.04% or 20.14M shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd stated it has 26,244 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 37,944 shares in its portfolio. Tobam owns 60,594 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Wilkins Inv Counsel has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Portland Limited Liability Company reported 5,430 shares.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 15,420 shares to 171,620 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abraxas Pete Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS) by 882,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Since April 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $70.29 million activity.

