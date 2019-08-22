Kellogg Co. (K) Holder Private Trust Co Trimmed Its Stake by $703,893 as Market Value Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Decreased Nordson (NDSN) Stake by $408,144

Private Trust Co decreased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Trust Co sold 12,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 214,340 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.30M, down from 226,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Trust Co who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.36 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Kellogg $1b WNG WNG 3Y +85a, WNG 10Y +150-155; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE, AND UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR INCREASED WEST AFRICA INVESTMENTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR FY EARNINGS

Mcdaniel Terry & Co decreased its stake in Nordson (NDSN) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 258,392 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.24 million, down from 261,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Nordson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.06. About 498,805 shares traded or 212.70% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 23/05/2018 – Nordson EFD Introduces New GV Series Gantry Fluid Dispensing Robot with Vision; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Trust Commerce Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 1,125 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp reported 0% stake. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 17,066 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of holds 79,314 shares. Btim Corporation has invested 0.25% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 604 were accumulated by Psagot Inv House. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation owns 98,831 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Rmb Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.56% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Skylands Cap Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 80,874 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 20,045 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 13,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.01% or 14,677 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 1,416 shares. 260,135 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks. National Pension Ser holds 0.07% or 304,919 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest State Bank Tru Division invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.1% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ameritas Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp owns 96,332 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 234,354 shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs reported 2,609 shares. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 8,242 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 130 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl stated it has 29,295 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 141,064 shares.

Private Trust Co, which manages about $480.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) by 16,471 shares to 22,147 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

