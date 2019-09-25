Kellogg Co (K) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Upped Its Position by $25.05 Million; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holder Cim Lowered Its Position by $389,856

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 472,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.97 million, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 1.51M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 744 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 19,699 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 20,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $13.5 during the last trading session, reaching $541.46. About 1.25 million shares traded or 103.72% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for lnguinal Hernia Repair; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $712.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 1.45 million shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $195.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 43,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,600 shares, and cut its stake in Spartannash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 57.36 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 9,727 shares to 20,238 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).