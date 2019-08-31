Kellogg Co (K) Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Holding; Ar Asset Management Raised Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) Position by $648,000

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.08 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Venezuela to give local Kellogg unit to workers after company halts operations; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 25/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – White House: Vice President Mike Pence Announces Lieutenant General (Ret) Keith Kellogg as National Security Advisor; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – INVESTING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $420 MILLION IN WEST AFRICA TO ADD TO JV EQUITY INTERESTS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui (BPY) by 172.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 51,195 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 18,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Ptnrs Lp(Acqui for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 608,401 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 20/03/2018 – Jeff Coyne: Reuters reports Brookfield Property Partners has made a new bid for GGP, which rejected a $14.8 billion cash-and-st; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION OF $9.25 BLN; 31/03/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield eyes German investments – CEO in Welt am Sonntag; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 26/04/2018 – GGP brings biggest pro-rata term loan of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 3.94 million shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 611 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Guardian Cap Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). North Star Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 19,039 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 0% or 10,273 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Assocs holds 17,516 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners owns 10,398 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.16% or 878,619 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.02% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 250,000 shares. Hexavest holds 0.3% or 1.15 million shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation Ny, New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier owns 1,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.08% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Engines Lc holds 0.01% or 31,702 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 7,276 shares. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Bokf Na holds 0.06% or 40,134 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 115,153 shares. Bankshares holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 9,486 shares. London Of Virginia stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Lc reported 41,577 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 183,354 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. 33,602 were reported by Fort Lp. Moreover, National Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 89,084 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Old Natl Bankshares In has 4,742 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

