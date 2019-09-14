Kellogg Co (K) Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Stake by $31.80 Million as Market Value Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Capital Wealth Planning Cut by $692,552 Its Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 2.18 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle is getting the rights to market Starbucks’ products around the world outside the U.S. coffee company’s shops; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE/STARBUCKS PACT EXCLUDES READY-TO-DRINK COFFEE,TEA, JUICE; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 09/05/2018 – Starbucks: Could It Get Even More Aggressive in China? — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42 billion, down from 64.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 25/04/2018 – Pop-Tarts® Releases Two New Flavor Combinations In 2-in-1 Toaster Pastries; 26/04/2018 – KELLOGG DECLINES TO COMMENT ON PRESCIENCE POINT SHORT REPORT; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Leaves Venezuela as Breakfast Falls Victim to Crisis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG – ON MAY 2, EXPANDED ITS INTEREST IN BUSINESS PARTNERSHIPS WITH TOLARAM IN WEST AFRICA; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,114 shares to 2,274 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 13,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.31 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D L Carlson Inv Gp has 29,701 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 147,626 shares. Kings Point Mgmt owns 1,251 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 33,943 shares. Indiana-based First Merchants has invested 0.35% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 1.69 million were reported by United Finance Advisers Llc. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.06% or 8,413 shares in its portfolio. Essex Financial holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,472 shares. Metropolitan Life has 0.37% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 240,975 shares. Alberta Invest Management Corporation has 13,300 shares. 93,370 are owned by Synovus Financial. Moreover, Greenwood Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,848 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1% or 384,251 shares in its portfolio. C Worldwide A S, a Denmark-based fund reported 360,615 shares. Cordasco Financial Net owns 0.05% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 575 shares.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38 million for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold K shares while 217 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 291.44 million shares or 1.04% more from 288.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 737,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Nomura stated it has 41,711 shares. 176,514 are owned by Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability. Cibc Ww Corp invested in 180,039 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 1.19M shares. Moreover, Captrust has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,235 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Company reported 33,404 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.21% or 177,792 shares. 4,700 are held by Beacon Group Incorporated. Piedmont Advisors stated it has 10,582 shares. Brandywine Invest Lc invested in 273,286 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Incorporated has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio.