Kellogg Co (K) Holder Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Cut Its Position by $31.80 Million; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holder Q Global Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $10.81 Million

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18 million, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 63.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.42B, down from 64.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 1.58 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kellogg Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (K); 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.27; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Chocolate Frosted Flakes™ Drops First-Ever Record Made Of Cereal; 23/04/2018 – Pence Names Keith Kellogg as Top National Security Adviser; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 315,960 shares to 293,942 shares, valued at $7.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 13.21% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.06 per share. K’s profit will be $313.38M for 17.21 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.07% negative EPS growth.

