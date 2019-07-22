Kellner Capital Upped Its Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $324,300; Phillips 66 (PSX) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Its Position

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Navigators Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAVG); 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 8,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,308 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, up from 38,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $101.96. About 3.97 million shares traded or 39.74% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 11/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Phillips 66 Announces Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft Had A ‘Key Reversal’ After Smashing Earnings, Take Profits, Trim Positions – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “These 2 Energy Giants Are Teaming Up to Make a $15 Billion Bet on Plastics – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63 million and $472.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Barclays Invest Grad (FLRN) by 18,776 shares to 855,792 shares, valued at $26.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,018 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated accumulated 3,315 shares. Franklin Resource Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 32,284 are owned by Convergence Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company reported 15,087 shares. Shine Advisory Ser has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Stephens Incorporated Ar has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 2,225 shares. Moreover, Kempen Mgmt Nv has 0.09% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 10,313 shares. Luminus Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 167,946 shares. 6,045 were reported by Segment Wealth Limited Company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communications Lc has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Paloma Partners Management has 0.06% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 23,982 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 20,172 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 0.12% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 173,807 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability holds 7,469 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gabelli & Co Advisers holds 86,569 shares. Moreover, Fund Mngmt Sa has 0.04% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,072 shares. Glenmede Communication Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 5,701 shares stake. Highland Cap Mngmt LP has 0.17% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Rhumbline Advisers owns 65,012 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 5,784 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Manufacturers Life Communications The has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). The North Carolina-based Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 2,921 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Navigators Appoints Asia Leadership Team Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on January 04, 2017, Streetinsider.com published: “After-Hours Movers 05/20: (ARWR) (CLVS) (ASNA) Higher; (OCUL) (QTT) (INSM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend Nasdaq:NAVG – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 18, 2019.