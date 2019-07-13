Kellner Capital Trimmed U S G (USG) Position as Stock Were Volatile; Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Brahman Capital Has Lowered Its Stake by $26.25 Million

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 234,539 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”; 04/04/2018 – BAIRD ANALYST KALLO: TESLA `IS ON THE BRINK’ OF MAKING MONEY; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 12/04/2018 – USG: KNAUF PROPOSAL SUBSTANTIALLY BELOW USG’S INTRINSIC VALUE; 07/05/2018 – Greenhaven Associates Inc. Exits Position in USG; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF: USG SAID NOV. 2017 PROPOSAL WAS NOT IN HOLDER INTEREST; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF CONFIRMS PROPOSAL ON POTENTIAL USG TRANSACTION; 26/03/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF CONFIRMS $42/SHR PROPOSAL MADE MARCH 15; 26/03/2018 – Knauf Confirms Proposal Regarding Potential USG Transaction; 12/04/2018 – USG URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR USG DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Support Unambiguous Message to USG Board to Engage With Knauf Regarding Its Offer; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF COMMENTS IN LETTER TO MEMBERS OF USG BOARD

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “USG Corporation Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Knauf – Business Wire” on September 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GMS Inc. Still Has More Upside Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Usatoday.com and their article: “Warren Buffett & Berkshire Hathaway make key changes to 2019 stock picks – USA TODAY” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking Corp reported 60,485 shares. Somerset has 17,643 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 29,561 shares. 15,599 are held by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 14,494 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 134,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Morgan Stanley reported 0.02% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Alpine Associate Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2.5% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 1,009 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 16,066 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 461,239 shares. 219,925 are held by Prelude Mngmt Ltd Company. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 104,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 114,051 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 30,300 shares to 88,300 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56 million shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $756,200 were sold by Zukerman Amit on Friday, February 8. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO), Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) – Brink’s CEO Tells Cramer Cannabis Industry Represents A ‘Beautiful Opportunity’ – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marshall Waceâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Brink’s Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.