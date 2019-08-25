Kellner Capital Trimmed Its Stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by $9.47 Million; As Kroger (KR) Stock Value Declined, Monarch Capital Management Upped Its Position

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.13% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 5.24M shares traded or 39.21% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q REV. $2.27B, EST. $2.34B; 20/03/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO PUSH QUALCOMM FOR FURTHER REMEDIES IN NXP DEAL; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kroger (KR) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 31,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 136,975 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 105,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.21M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – HeisenbergReport: T-Oger or Kr-Arget? Target, Kroger Thinking About Merging Before Amazon Murders Them Both; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS KRUGER TAKING A STAKE IS EVIDENCE OF THE STRENGTH OF ITS TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 19/03/2018 – NYC Comptroller: Statement from NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer on Kroger’s Announcement to Cease Selling Firearms; 09/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Cincinnati-made healthy sports drink to appear on Kroger shelves; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group for $2.15 Billion; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Kroger Launches Sustainability Lives Here; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Announced New $1.2 Billion Share Repurchase Program, Paid For With Convenience Store Sale — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 128,800 shares to 213,400 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,100 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

