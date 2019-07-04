Kellner Capital Stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Upped by $6.18 Million as Market Value Were Volatile; Cibc World Markets Has Raised Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $4.83 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 59.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 25,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,818 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.92M, up from 41,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $208.73. About 1.41M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 05/03/2018 NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45M, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 45,975 shares to 188,098 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 28,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,942 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 31,012 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 201,382 shares. 3,371 were reported by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Peoples Financial Svcs has invested 0.91% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 1.31 million shares. South Texas Money Management Limited accumulated 2,716 shares. Qs Investors Llc has 25,255 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bankshares has invested 0.52% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 1,624 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.36% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bluestein R H holds 0.75% or 70,998 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 2.21% or 93,389 shares. 45,183 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru Co. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 3.55% or 163,019 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Solar Stocks Are Taking Investors On a Wild Ride – The Motley Fool” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Nasdaq” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Brookfield Renewable Partners vs. NextEra Energy Partners – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to host investor conference on June 20 – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Storage Will Be Big Business Soon – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 18, 2019.