Kellner Capital Raised Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Stake by $583,100 as Market Value Rose; Havens Advisors Maintains Position in Finisar (FNSR)

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (OAK) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 224,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.14M, up from 213,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Capital Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 543,256 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE CEO JAY WINTROB SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 16/04/2018 – Oaktree Announces Certain Changes to Non-GAAP Measures for the First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q EPS 78c; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Rev $337.3M; 29/05/2018 – TRUAMERICA AND OAKTREE BUY APARTMENT PROPERTIES IN SOUTHWEST

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Finisar Corp (FNSR) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 44,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.04% . The hedge fund held 247,998 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, up from 203,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Finisar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.86B market cap company. It closed at $23.77 lastly. It is up 39.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FNSR News: 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – FINISAR NAMES TODD SWANSON AS COO; 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Exits Position in Finisar; 08/03/2018 – Finisar Sees 4Q Rev $300M-$320M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Finisar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNSR); 09/05/2018 – Finisar Short-Interest Ratio Rises 66% to 10 Days; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s First 400G QSFP-DD Active Optical Cable and Transceivers for Switching and Routing Applications at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – FINISAR 3Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 23C; 05/04/2018 – CAFC: FINISAR CORPORATION v. NISTICA, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1649 – 2018-04-05; 08/03/2018 – Finisar 3Q Adj EPS 20c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FNSR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 107.79 million shares or 13.16% less from 124.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,802 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 62 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 100 shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Limited Co holds 458,210 shares or 1.32% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) for 1.57M shares. 20,962 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.01% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) or 159,807 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 18,575 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl owns 10,982 shares. Gotham Asset Lc invested in 0% or 13,623 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 4,938 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 13,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Service Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 72,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 1.16M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $665,602 activity.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.