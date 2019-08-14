Kellner Capital Raised Navigators Group (NAVG) Holding; Oakmont Partners Continues to Hold Position in Apple (AAPL)

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q EPS $1.02; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC NAVG.O : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 11,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 57,802 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 46,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple Spreading Augmented Reality, Says Rosenblatt; HomePod Struggles — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 08/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): Apple likely to face sanctions over unfair practice in South Korea; 09/04/2018 – Apple announced new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on Monday; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Apple has reportedly decided next year’s new iPhones will all use high-end screens; 09/05/2018 – KBC Adds Loxo Oncology, Exits Broadcom Inc., Cuts Apple: 13F; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buildout of retail accounts throughout Florida; 24/04/2018 – Ireland and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Selway Asset Mngmt invested 5.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Southeast Asset Advisors stated it has 83,965 shares or 4.27% of all its holdings. Parkside Fincl Bancshares holds 29,334 shares or 1.88% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 3.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 158,737 shares. 1,318 are owned by Drw Secs Lc. Mckinley Limited Com Delaware owns 94,433 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 126,625 shares. Prio Wealth Lp holds 5.53% or 620,774 shares. The California-based Wilsey Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Investec Asset Ltd accumulated 1.44M shares or 1.08% of the stock. Elkhorn Prtn LP owns 6,733 shares. 136,781 were accumulated by Boys Arnold Co. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.74% or 214,493 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stick With AMD Stock: Su Is Staying – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Accelerating Tablet Dominance Is Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Navigators Group, Inc. (NAVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Hartford to Acquire Navigators for $2.1 Billion in Cash – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2018. More interesting news about The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Navigators Completes Acquisition of Belgian Specialty Insurer – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.