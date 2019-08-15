Kellner Capital Raised Its Holding in Red Hat (RHT) as Stock Price Were Volatile; Maple Capital Management Lifted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $318,742; Stock Value Rose

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $120.14. About 1.53M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $140; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Holding Group Inc stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 114,985 are held by First Foundation. 10,302 are owned by Fulton State Bank Na. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guardian, a California-based fund reported 10,773 shares. Washington Trust Retail Bank has 260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hyman Charles D owns 3,150 shares. Princeton Strategies Grp Lc reported 1.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc reported 79,647 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation owns 163,016 shares. Blue Chip Prtn holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 81,924 shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.21% or 221,710 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Finance Advisory Gru holds 0.06% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Inv has 97,614 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares to 20,977 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,113 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

