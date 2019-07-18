Kellner Capital Maintains Holding in Navigators Group (NAVG); As Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) Stock Price Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Decreased Position by $1.27 Million

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 19.01% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500.

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr (MMT) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 254,499 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Mfs Multimarket Income Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $378.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 43,437 shares traded. MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) has risen 5.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MMT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 5.26% more from 10.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company invested in 72,846 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 498,582 shares. The Arizona-based Stellar Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). Regions Fincl has invested 0% in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT). 1,000 are held by Highlander Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) for 19,758 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc invested in 30,405 shares. Hightower Advsrs owns 551,425 shares. Shaker Fincl Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 125,210 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. 106,124 are owned by Financial Bank Of America De. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 814,531 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Services Advsrs Inc holds 141,890 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Co invested in 133,324 shares.

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Mun Value Fd Inc (NUV) by 69,000 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Japan Smaller Captlztn Fd In (JOF) by 154,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mfs Inter Income Tr (NYSE:MIN).