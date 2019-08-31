Kellner Capital Lowered U S G (USG) Stake as Market Value Were Volatile; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Cut Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $443,982

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 40,600 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 28/03/2018 – USG Corporation Receives Excellence in Construction Innovation Award; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Says All-Cash Offer for USG Repesents ‘Substantial Immediate Cash-Certain Value’; 12/04/2018 – Buffett turns hostile against board of USG; 26/03/2018 – USG CORP -BOARD EVALUATED PROPOSAL, DETERMINED THAT PROPOSAL “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUES” CO, IS “NOT IN BEST INTERESTS OF ALL OF USG’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not a fan of building materials company USG’s board of directors; 08/03/2018 – USG CORP SEES 2020 CASH FLOW FROM OPS OVER $600M

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 10,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 50,418 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 60,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.4. About 1.93 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – FOLLOWING CHANGES, BOARD SIZE WILL BE REDUCED TO 12 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arris Intl Plc by 69,900 shares to 373,100 shares, valued at $11.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG).

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Largest Sales of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Marshall Wace Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 128,207 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co holds 69,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lmr Partners Llp holds 461,750 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 9,774 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0.01% or 362,312 shares in its portfolio. Shayne Com Lc has invested 3.38% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Carroll Finance Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 113 shares. 16,150 were reported by Weik. Pentwater Management Limited Partnership owns 1.99M shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Invsts owns 689,912 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. S Muoio And Co Ltd Co has 1.94% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited Liability has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 66,575 shares.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc Cl A (NYSE:MSCI) by 93,323 shares to 443,917 shares, valued at $88.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes Ge by 33,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,026 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intern (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NRG Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Cisco Systems, NRG Energy and D. R. Horton – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “NRG Energy (NRG), Calpine Corporation (CPN), Exelon Corp. (EXC) Said to be Among Bidders for Just Energy Group (JE) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of NRG Energy’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 2,100 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.47% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 25,000 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated holds 296,737 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Utah Retirement owns 54,641 shares. First Tru LP holds 0.03% or 366,755 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Exane Derivatives reported 25,223 shares stake. 132,456 were reported by Merian Global (Uk). Contravisory Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 14,859 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.91 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Communication stated it has 31,010 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.1% or 1.58M shares.