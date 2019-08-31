Kellner Capital Lifted Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $324,300; Blue Bird (HCAC) Holder Spitfire Capital Boosted Holding

Spitfire Capital Llc increased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spitfire Capital Llc bought 46,539 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 998,414 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, up from 951,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spitfire Capital Llc who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.05M market cap company. It closed at $9.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 13/04/2018 – Bank of Montreal Adds Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 24/04/2018 – Michael Baker International Appoints Ralph B. Hennessy to Lead Aviation Services Group in Louisiana; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS; 29/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors:; 17/05/2018 – Full transcript: Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode The pair won the Turing Prize in 2017 for revolutionizing computer processing by developing RISC

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14M, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Rev $344.2M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 5,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 8,387 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 6,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Advisors Limited Com reported 0.02% stake. Tiaa Cref Management Lc has 58,434 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc reported 11,436 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Water Island Limited Company holds 1.13 million shares or 4.76% of its portfolio. 45,904 were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 4,153 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% or 155,633 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust reported 4,509 shares stake. 10,450 were accumulated by Everence Cap Management. Mycio Wealth Lc accumulated 0.11% or 19,659 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 9,065 shares in its portfolio. 60,208 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt.

