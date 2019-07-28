Kellner Capital Lifted Its Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $7.55 Million; As Realpage (RP) Share Price Rose, Highvista Strategies Trimmed Its Position by $510,000

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.8. About 513,487 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank invested in 66,383 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 7,639 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 1,336 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.07% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 2,288 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited reported 285,547 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 28 are owned by Cordasco Net. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 710 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 3,803 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 5,036 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1.15M were accumulated by Tig Advisors. Davis R M owns 199,841 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested in 0.04% or 17,839 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited reported 40,572 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,602 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 178,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 55 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 3,185 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 1.27% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 335,381 shares. 3,625 are owned by Oak Oh. Aperio Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Manchester Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Scout Investments Incorporated has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Rothschild & Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.39% or 597,667 shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.25% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Mackay Shields has 359,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38M for 54.00 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.