Kellner Capital Increases Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI); Oz Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Illumina (ILMN) as Share Value Declined

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Info Included Names and Account Balances but Didn’t Include ‘Personally Identifiable Information’; 08/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Seacoast Banking at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Teladoc Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 291.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 26,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 35,600 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11M, up from 9,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $300.91. About 1.26M shares traded or 2.83% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tilray Inc by 28,300 shares to 32,700 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 11,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,165 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).