Kellner Capital Increases Position in Red Hat (RHT); Discovery (DISCA) Shareholder Tcw Group Has Upped Its Stake by $29.79 Million as Share Price Declined

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 2789.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.88 million, up from 39,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 2.72 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCA); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES 2Q U.S. AD GROWTH TO BE UP `LOW SINGLE DIGITS’; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q U.S. Networks Revenue $1.17 Billion; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “7 Stocks George Soros Continues to Buy – GuruFocus.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

