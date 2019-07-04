Kellner Capital Holding in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) Lowered as Share Value Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Restructuring Capital Associates LP Decreased Position

Kellner Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors (NXPI) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,901 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 142,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.68. About 1.46 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON MARCH 30, NXP RE-FILED, AND ON APRIL 2 CO IS RE-FILING, THE REQUIRED PAPERWORK WITH FTC TO RECEIVE NEW CLEARANCE; 16/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 bln NXP takeover; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm narrowly re-elects 10 directors to board; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Withdraw, Refile China Notice of Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 23/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM, NXPI: Qualcomm said all 10 of its Director nominees have been re-elected to the Qualcomm Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF NXP; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.14. About 267,089 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $44.88 million for 7.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Constellium signs a multi-year contract with Boeing to supply advanced aerospace aluminium solutions – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Constellium to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on April 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellium Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:CSTM – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Marathon Asset Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Constellium N.V. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $146.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 249,591 shares to 267,391 shares, valued at $15.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 36,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).